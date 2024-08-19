Labor Is in the House

× Expand Bastiaan Slabbers/Sipa USA via AP Images Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in infrastructure during a labor union visit in Philadelphia, August 8, 2023.

“This is gonna be so much fun,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer fairly shouted to the thousand or so delegates who attended the party’s Labor Caucus rally at noon on Monday. “This is a happy convention!”

Indeed it is. Had Joe Biden stayed in the race, this year’s convention would have been as animated as a wake before the booze is poured. The sense of relief at his withdrawal is palpable, but the change of vibes into excitement and, among some delegates, damn near delirium is the result of the so-far great campaign that Kamala Harris—not known previously as a magnetic campaigner—has waged.

Still, if any constituency at this convention has had reason to praise Biden, it’s labor, and praise him they did, for his picket-line walking and union-job promotion. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler noted (to cheers) that while Joe and Kamala had walked picket lines, Donald Trump had crossed them (to boos). (Shuler also marveled at the new variety of union members: “Museum workers! Cannabis shop workers! Video game workers!”)

Yet even with the sincere and heartful Biden praise, speakers, both labor (including National Education Association President Becky Pringle) and elected officials (including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro), couldn’t avoid noting the contrast in zeitgeist between candidate Joe and candidate Kamala. Shuler looked at the difference between the messages of the two parties, and between Trump and Harris, and hailed it as “such a welcome contrast.” But the real contrast was evident in the smiles and whoops of the delegates whenever the Harris-Walz ticket was mentioned.