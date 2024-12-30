2024 in Review: Gabrielle Gurley

Senior Editor Gabrielle Gurley unpacks the year's trials and tribulations.

by

There’s a lot of heavy lifting that remains to be done in the years ahead. Democrats need to figure out how to appeal to middle- and working-class Americans. Political leaders should prioritize housing and schools over new arenas and stadiums for professional sports teams and their billionaire owners, and stop paying lip service to towns reeling from environmental catastrophes—among other things.

Making Room Under the Bus

The late Janie Ekere and her Prospect colleague Emma Janssen delivered this well-crafted—and ultimately poignant—analysis of the perils ahead for transgender people. I edited this piece, our first and last team assignment.

There Are Reasons for African American Voter Apathy

If you knew where to look and who to listen to, disillusionment with “the system” and fading interest in Vice President Kamala Harris’s vision for the country produced a not-so-surprising defeat.

In Philadelphia, It’s Kamala vs. the Couch

An afternoon with Harris canvassers provided some revealing insights into many Black Democrats’ lack of enthusiasm, and, in some cases, outright disdain, for their candidate.

Neighborhoods Play Hardball

Mayors and community leaders faced with failing schools, housing crises, and any of a number of more important municipal priorities should say no to arenas and stadiums for professional sports teams. Here are the many reasons why they often get to yes.

From Flint to East Palestine and Back

Ignored by the presidential candidates, the future remains grim for two communities that continue to suffer after their respective environmental catastrophes.

Breaking the Ballot

Republicans are all for ballot initiatives as long as voters do as they’re told. Otherwise, the will of the people be damned.

Getting Across Baltimore

Despite Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s pledges, a crosstown rail connection for the state’s largest city seems more distant than ever. This 2023 feature won the 2024 National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Award for General Reporting, Magazines Under 1 Million.

