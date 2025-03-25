Merchant of Menace: Trump and the Jews

× Expand Michael Nigro/Sipa USA via AP Images Protesters rally outside of Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters to denounce the abduction of student activist and recent Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil under the guise of fighting antisemitism, March 20, 2025, in New York.

“The Devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.”

—Antonio, The Merchant of Venice

In 1791, Russian leaders invited Jews to live in what came to be known as the Pale of Settlement, under terms that were regularly made more restrictive and often led to pogroms. It did not end well.

When you find yourself love-bombed by your enemies for entirely opportunistic reasons, it seldom ends well either. Today, the menace of antisemitism is being used to restrict academic freedom at a heavily Jewish university (Columbia) and will be further used to assault the liberal professions that have historically been hospitable to American Jews.

This bizarre twist is the work of an alliance of convenience between Trump, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, all of whom find it expedient to define any criticism of Israel’s brutal actions in Gaza as antisemitism. Right-wing extremists with no love of Jews relish this ploy.

More from Robert Kuttner

Some mainstream American Jewish congregations helped set the trap. For decades, many synagogues have displayed a sign long promoted by Zionist groups, We Stand With Israel, often festooned with U.S. and Israeli flags.

Let’s see, does that refer to the biblical land of Israel, the Israel of 1948, or the Israel that is obliterating civilian Gaza? Conveniently, the slogan blurs all three.

One of the ancient slanders against Jews is the charge of “dual loyalty.” Jews may pose as loyal citizens, but they really have a deeper loyalty to their tribe. Slogans like these serve to volunteer all Jews as pleading guilty to the charge of dual loyalty.

But, hey, no problem. Trump is determined to root out antisemitism.

This will not end well.

AMERICAN JEWS HAVE A RANGE of complex feelings about Israel. They range from the “Israel right or wrong” view held by AIPAC and the ADL, to criticism of Netanyahu’s policies combined with support for Israel’s right to defend itself, to anti-Zionism. And despite the attempt to brand it as such, anti-Zionism is not per se antisemitism, unless the charge of dual loyalty is literally true.

As Israel’s policies in Gaza became more barbaric and campus protests arose, the most militant pro-Palestinian groups managed to take over much of the symbolism and the rhetoric. Most protesting students, I submit, were outraged by the wanton slaughter of Gazan civilians. Most did not have nuanced views on whether Palestine should extend “from the river to the sea,” or whether Israel’s ethnic cleaning of Gaza was technically genocide. Most did not want Israel to be obliterated, only for Israel to stop obliterating Gaza.

But the radical pro-Palestinian leaders, and their militantly pro-Israel antagonists, brilliantly succeeded in depicting the protests not as peace demonstrations but simply as pro-Palestinian. They succeeded in fomenting campus violence and provoking college administrations to overreact, leading the ADL and other groups to happily reinforce the slander that all protesters believe being Jewish was tantamount to being Zionist, hence genocidal, unless proven otherwise.

Caught in the middle were Jewish students, with their own range of complex views, some engaging in protest or counterprotest, some just trying to get to class. Different university administrations did well or badly at trying to manage an explosive situation and reconciling safety with civil liberties.

Columbia was one of the most inept, which played into the hands of those claiming an insensitivity to antisemitism. President Minouche Shafik invited city police onto campus to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian demonstrators and suspended upwards of a hundred Columbia and Barnard students.

In the aftermath of the excessive use of force, the university created a Task Force on Antisemitism, which actually came up with a sensible definition:

Antisemitism is prejudice, discrimination, hate, or violence directed at Jews, including Jewish Israelis. Antisemitism can manifest in a range of ways, including as ethnic slurs, epithets, and caricatures; stereotypes; antisemitic tropes and symbols; Holocaust denial; targeting Jews or Israelis for violence or celebrating violence against them; exclusion or discrimination based on Jewish identity or ancestry or real or perceived ties to Israel; and certain double standards applied to Israel.

The task force added: “To be clear, we do not think that a statement should be impermissible just because it qualifies as antisemitic under this definition. Offensive statements generally are protected under the University’s rules, so the University can encourage vibrant debate. The purpose of this definition is to educate, not to ban.”

However, other universities, including Harvard, have gone further, equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. Harvard has adopted the much broader International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which considers some anti-Zionist or anti-Israeli criticism to be antisemitism per se. And Trump would arrogate to himself the prerogative to define what is antisemitism and what consequences offending universities, and students, should suffer.

Meanwhile, some 2,500 Jewish university professors have signed a statement called “Not in Our Name” objecting to the weaponization of antisemitism. The statement reads in part: “We hold various views about Israel and Palestine, politics in the Middle East, and student activism on our campuses. But we are united in denouncing, without equivocation, anyone who invokes our name—and cynical claims of antisemitism—to harass, expel, arrest, or deport members of our campus communities. We specifically reject rhetoric that caricatures our students and colleagues as ‘antisemitic terrorists’ because they advocate for Palestinian human rights and freedom.”

This week, Netanyahu is hosting a global conference on antisemitism. His featured speakers are Europe’s worst right-wing leaders, who have no love of Jews but opportunistically embrace Israel. The whole idea smelled so bad that several of Europe’s mainstream leaders pulled out. Even the ADL bailed. But this is exactly what Trump is doing at home.

One bitter irony in Trump’s love-bombing of the Jews has not gotten nearly enough attention. Trump has paired his exaggerated and hypocritical solicitude for the Jews with his escalating punishment of any institution that embraces affirmative action for Black people, otherwise known as DEI.

Think about it. Trump is singling out Jews to get special consideration and protection, while he bans and punishes any special consideration of Black people and blocks even basic civil rights enforcement. Yes, antisemitism is a blight. But honestly, if you compare the Jewish experience in America—a refugee community that thrived here as nowhere else in the world—with the Black experience—suffering the inhumanity of slavery, persecuted through the ravages of Jim Crow, and never really escaping the scourge of discrimination—which community has more of a right to say, “I don’t feel safe”? Which has more of a claim on the government for extra protection?

Ideally, civil rights and civil liberties should be protected evenhandedly. But here is Trump, using fake solicitude for Jews to bash liberal universities and abolish civil rights enforcement for Black people.

This will not end well.