The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Understanding the L.A. Protests

On our live show, David and Harold Meyerson share the history of the largely immigrant city of Los Angeles, and why residents are uniformly resisting ICE raids.

by

For a week now, the city of Los Angeles has seen plainclothes, mask-wearing ICE agents in unmarked vehicles roll up to workplaces and snatch people they believe to be undocumented immigrants, in what can only be called kidnapping. The city has formally refused to cooperate with these immigration raids for nearly a half-century, and this determination among its citizens explains the spasms of protests happening in downtown L.A. This week on our live show, David Dayen talked to editor and large and native Angeleno Harold Meyerson about what's really happening at these protests, the entry of the National Guard and Marines, the impact of the ICE raids on immigrant communities, and more.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!

The American Prospect is nonprofit, reader-funded journalism—and we need your help.

Our reporters dig deep, hold power to account, and explain how policy shapes people’s lives. If you value independent journalism that goes beyond the headlines, now’s the time to support it.

Here’s how you can help:
Donate to power fearless reporting
Subscribe to get our print magazine 6x/year. 

Every dollar funds our in-depth reporting. 

Donate Now. Subscribe here.