The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Understanding the L.A. Protests

× Expand Weekly Roundup

For a week now, the city of Los Angeles has seen plainclothes, mask-wearing ICE agents in unmarked vehicles roll up to workplaces and snatch people they believe to be undocumented immigrants, in what can only be called kidnapping. The city has formally refused to cooperate with these immigration raids for nearly a half-century, and this determination among its citizens explains the spasms of protests happening in downtown L.A. This week on our live show, David Dayen talked to editor and large and native Angeleno Harold Meyerson about what's really happening at these protests, the entry of the National Guard and Marines, the impact of the ICE raids on immigrant communities, and more.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!