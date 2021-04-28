Biden Addresses a Joint Session of Congress: Live Updates

by

Biden has unveiled the American Families Plan, a proposal that, if passed, could transform U.S. education and child care. Tonight he will speak to a joint session of Congress, and the Prospect team will be analyzing the remarks in real time. Below we have assembled a Twitter list of our staff, who will be commenting live throughout the speech. 

