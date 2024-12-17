Our Top Story

Tom Tomorrow’s work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The New Yorker, Spin, Mother Jones, Esquire, The Economist, The Nation, and for several years in the early aughts, The American Prospect. Find him on Bluesky.

Unlike many news organizations, the Prospect has remained staunchly committed to keeping our journalism free and accessible to all. We believe that independent journalism is crucial for a functioning democracy—but quality reporting comes at a cost.



This year, we’re aiming to raise $75,000 to continue delivering the hard-hitting investigative journalism you’ve come to expect from us. Your support helps us maintain our independence and dig deeper into the stories that matter most.



If you value our reporting, please consider making a contribution today. Any amount helps secure our future and ensure we can continue holding power to account.



Will you support independent journalism with a donation to the Prospect?



