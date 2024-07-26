The Prospect Weekly Roundup: What to Expect From the Next Four Years

Kamala Harris is now undoubtedly the presumptive Democratic nominee, but her approach to governance and the policy agenda she will pursue in office are less clear. Her former staffers, many who have left public service for corporate gigs, point in all directions. Her record as San Francisco DA, California attorney general, senator, and vice president is mixed. Her extensive ties to Silicon Valley are at odds with the Biden-Harris administration’s accomplishments on antitrust and consumer protection, which she is actively campaigning on.

What can we expect from a presidential nominee who, throughout her career, has kept all doors open? Democratic mega-donors like LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman are lobbying the incoming administration to abandon the progressive wins of the past four years, demanding Harris back off on antitrust and let go FTC chair Lina Khan. David Dayen and Luke Goldstein analyze Harris’s record and public statements, her relationship with Silicon Valley, potential vice-presidential nominees, and what a policy agenda for the next four years might feasibly look like.

