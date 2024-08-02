Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Veepstakes

This week on our live show, David Dayen and Harold Meyerson break down the pros and cons of each potential vice presidential pick. As Democratic megadonors like tech billionaire Reid Hoffman try to influence what direction a Harris administration would go in, who the vice presidential pick is could be a signal of what the Harris campaign is choosing to prioritize, and who makes up the coalition they want to win.

They also discuss two major developments in foreign policy: the deal that released Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and several other prisoners under Russian detainment, a major diplomatic success for the Biden administration, and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, which could spark a regional war in the Middle East. As long as Israel is at war, Benjamin Netanyahu can continue to stay in power, and the Israeli government has been intent on escalation at all costs for political expediency. The threat of a regional war and the untold lives it would cost should compel the Biden administration to cut off military aid to Israel, which has proven over and over that they are not remotely interested in pursuing peace.

As this year’s Democratic National Convention approaches, the parallels between the 1968 convention, marked by the violent crackdown on antiwar protesters opposing the Vietnam War, and the current antiwar movement opposing the genocide in Gaza become ever clearer. If Kamala Harris is committed to uniting the party, she should remember that most Democrats support a permanent ceasefire and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

