Prospect Weekly Roundup: What Happens in Vegas

Today on the Prospect Weekly Roundup, David Dayen and Hassan Kanu analyze Kamala Harris’s policy agenda, or at least what we know of it. While the campaign is still reticent to talk to the press and has not yet put a policy page on their website, they have begun to describe what a Harris administration would prioritize. Today, Kamala Harris outlined her economic agenda in a speech in North Carolina, focusing on corporate price-gouging in the grocery sector, building millions of new homes, and monetary assistance for first-time homebuyers.

David took us through his experience at the Harris campaign’s rally in Las Vegas a few days ago, where Kamala Harris unveiled her policy of eliminating federal taxes on tips, a proposal ripped directly from the Trump campaign. While it sounds like a pro-worker policy that enables tipped workers to take home more money, in reality most tipped workers don’t pay federal taxes to begin with, and it will only result in a supercharged tipping culture that benefits businesses while leaving their workers underpaid. If the Harris campaign is serious about pro-labor policy, they need to commit to raising the minimum wage so workers aren’t reliant on tips to begin with. Adopting planks of the Trump platform won’t win the Harris campaign the support of workers, or show the American people that they are serious about fighting for the working class.

As we head into a contentious election season, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us next week by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!