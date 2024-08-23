Prospect Weekly Roundup: Second City Live

Today on the Prospect Weekly Roundup, David Dayen, Harold Meyerson, Luke Goldstein, and Emma Janssen offer their thoughts after a week of reporting from the DNC in Chicago. The Prospect’s DNC coverage aimed to give you a glimpse into the sides of the convention you don’t always see on television: the policy discussions, the corporate underwriting, the protests. In addition, veteran convention-goer Harold Meyerson (who throughout the week carried around his 1968 Chicago convention credential, from when he was an 18-year-old staffer for Eugene McCarthy) said that the DNC was more spirited than any he had been to, primarily out of the circumstances of Joe Biden dropping out last month and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.

