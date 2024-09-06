Prospect Weekly Roundup: Late Summer in Flip-Flops

Campaign season has hit the traditional Labor Day kickoff. Today on the Prospect Weekly Roundup, David Dayen and Robert Kuttner talk about the two campaigns as they position themselves economically. Kamala Harris broke with Joe Biden’s policy of matching the capital gains tax rate with the income tax rate, and offered a somewhat puzzling startup cost tax break to small businesses. Donald Trump pivoted wildly in promoting an insurance mandate for IVF, and touted across-the-board tariffs as a cure-all for everything in the economy. David and Robert break down these policies, and discuss election turnout and voter suppression tactics.

