Prospect Weekly Roundup: Every News Story That’s Happened This Week

What a week for news! On today’s episode of the Weekly Roundup, David Dayen and Maureen Tkacik try their best to discuss everything that’s upended the news cycle this week, serious political developments and salacious affairs alike. Here’s a running list:

The FTC just filed a lawsuit against the three biggest pharmacy benefit managers in the country for predatory business practices that drove up the price of insulin by over 1,200 percent.

Despite yesterday’s allegations of extremely disturbing racist, antisemitic, and sexually graphic comments all over the internet, Mark Robinson has not dropped out of the North Carolina governor’s race. He will be on the ballot in November, which is a huge liability for Trump and the GOP in one of the most important swing states in this election.

The Senate HELP Committee voted to hold Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre, who looted the hospital chain to fuel his midlife crisis and then didn’t show up to his subpoena, in criminal contempt of court. This could mean criminal charges, and a handy villain Democrats can point to in burnishing their populist bona fides.

Israel’s attack in Lebanon using explosive pagers has caused scores of civilian injuries and sets a troubling precedent that anybody can be labeled a combatant, whether or not they have connections to militant groups. Do we want to live in a world where any household item could be used as a weapon of war?

New York magazine columnist Olivia Nuzzi has been placed on leave after disclosing that she had a relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

And many more!

As we head into the homestretch of a contentious election season, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us next week by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!