The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Less Than 40 Days Till the Election

This week on our live show, David and Emma talk about the most interesting Senate races in play this November.

by

The Prospect is hitting the road! Over the next few weeks, Prospect reporters will be on the ground all across the country, covering the most interesting stories this election season. David Dayen and Emma Janssen discuss which races they have their eye on, especially in the Senate. Montana Sen. Jon Tester, who won by a slim margin in 2018, is in the fight of his life this year, as is Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown. In Texas and Florida, Democratic candidates are running close races against Republican incumbents. As the map stands, Democrats are likely to lose the Senate, but a long-shot independent campaign in Nebraska could prevent Republicans from taking the Senate. Dan Osborn is a pro-union populist candidate running against a Republican incumbent, and he has scared the GOP enough to spend a significant amount of money in the state, money that could have been spent in other, bigger races.

David and Emma hope New Yorkers will catch a break from systemic corruption after Eric Adams, and also discuss Kamala Harris’s economic policies, which she is beginning to roll out to the public. So far, everything her campaign has released suggests a continuation with the industrial policy and manufacturing incentives of the Biden administration, and she’s made statements that suggest a friendly relationship with labor. But if the campaign continues to allow business execs to set the public-facing tone of the campaign, especially Mark Cuban, at best it’s a confusing message to voters and at worst it raises questions as to who has the ear of a Harris administration. 

