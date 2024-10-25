The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Elections Everywhere

On our live show, David and Harold discuss the most impactful races across the country this election.

by

This week on our live show, David Dayen and Harold Meyerson discuss the Prospect’s on-the-ground election reporting around the country. Last week, Harold was in Nevada talking to members of Culinary Union Local 226 and going on precinct walks with union canvassers. In 2020, an army of Culinary Union members contacted hundreds of thousands of voters across the state, while UNITE HERE, Culinary’s national union, canvassed in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Joe Biden won all of them, and won the presidency. This year, will hotel workers again save the Democrats?

David went to Montana to report on their contentious Senate race, where Sen. Jon Tester is the only statewide Democrat left. Tester, a third-generation dirt farmer, faces Republican candidate Tim Sheehy, a Minnesotan. Montana Republican leaders are virtually all millionaires from outside the state, while Tester is a third-generation dirt farmer. In this sense, Democrats actually from Montana should theoretically be appealing to Montanans typically suspicious of out-of-state money and wealthy industrialists, but national politics has changed local political culture and even reshaped the electorate.

Over the past few weeks, Prospect writers have reported from Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, California, North Carolina, and Nebraska, with much more to come. Check back at the Prospect website for updates on the most impactful races this election cycle!

