The Prospect Weekly Roundup: So Who Wins?

This week on our live show, David and Bob talk about—what else—the election.

by

We are officially four days away from the election. This week, David Dayen and Robert Kuttner devoted today’s episode of the Prospect Weekly Roundup to what might happen on Tuesday, and answered audience questions. They discuss what might happen if Donald Trump tries to steal the election, and what electoral protections are in place to prevent that outcome. And even if Harris wins the election fairly, how will the GOP work to obstruct her administration?

What is Kamala Harris’s path to victory, and have the campaign’s decisions helped her get there? David and Bob discuss the Harris campaign’s alignment with corporate interests, avoiding a definitive stance on the antitrust wins of the Biden administration and not commenting on whether she will retain the Biden appointees fighting corporate power. They also discuss why Kamala Harris hasn’t publicly distanced herself from Joe Biden on Gaza, even though it could cost her among young voters and Muslim and Arab Americans, especially in critical states like Michigan.

As we head into the homestretch of a contentious election season, we'll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news.

