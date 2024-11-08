The Prospect Weekly Roundup: So What Do We Do Now?

The biggest story of this election is that just as most countries facing elections around the globe proved this year, voters really, really hate inflation. As of right now, Donald Trump has won the presidency and Republicans won back the Senate with a likely 53-47 majority, but control of the House is still in question. So what happens now? Is there a path forward for the progressive movement? What will the next four years look like? And how do we combat Trumpism and protect ourselves and our neighbors? This week on our live show, David Dayen and Ryan Cooper try to answer all of these questions, and much more from the audience.
As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us next week by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!
A second Trump administration will cement a right-wing majority on the Supreme Court for a generation, and put our collective future in the hands of someone who will be virtually unchecked by our institutions. The country has shifted rightward, and the reverberations will ensue for potentially the next few decades. In this climate, a robust independent media ecosystem will be more important than ever. We're committed to bringing you the latest news on how Trump's agenda will actually affect the American people, shining a light on the stories corporate media overlooks and keeping the public informed about how power really works in this country.
Quality journalism is expensive to produce, and we don't have corporate backers to rely on to fund what we do. Everything we do is thanks to our incredible community of readers, who chip in a few dollars at a time to make our work possible. Any amount you give today will help us continue reporting on what matters to our democracy.
You can help power this newsroom by making a one-time donation or by becoming a member today.