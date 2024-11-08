The Prospect Weekly Roundup: So What Do We Do Now?

The biggest story of this election is that just as most countries facing elections around the globe proved this year, voters really, really hate inflation. As of right now, Donald Trump has won the presidency and Republicans won back the Senate with a likely 53-47 majority, but control of the House is still in question. So what happens now? Is there a path forward for the progressive movement? What will the next four years look like? And how do we combat Trumpism and protect ourselves and our neighbors? This week on our live show, David Dayen and Ryan Cooper try to answer all of these questions, and much more from the audience.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us next week by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!