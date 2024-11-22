The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Trump’s Cabinet Picks

The second week of Donald Trump’s assembly of a new cabinet ended with a thud: the dumping of Matt Gaetz as attorney general and the nomination of Pam Bondi, who when she was Florida’s attorney general fired the first two prosecutors to investigate the mass use of false documents to kick people out of their homes after the 2008 financial crisis. (The subjects of those investigations happened to be her donors.) This week on our live show, David Dayen and writing fellow Emma Janssen talk about the Gaetz-Bondi swap, along with RFK Jr.’s plans to Make America Healthy Again, the tensions around Trump’s as-yet-unfilled seat for Treasury secretary, and how mass deportations might be carried out.

