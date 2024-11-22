The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Trump’s Cabinet Picks

The second week of Donald Trump’s assembly of a new cabinet ended with a thud: the dumping of Matt Gaetz as attorney general and the nomination of Pam Bondi, who when she was Florida’s attorney general fired the first two prosecutors to investigate the mass use of false documents to kick people out of their homes after the 2008 financial crisis. (The subjects of those investigations happened to be her donors.) This week on our live show, David Dayen and writing fellow Emma Janssen talk about the Gaetz-Bondi swap, along with RFK Jr.’s plans to Make America Healthy Again, the tensions around Trump’s as-yet-unfilled seat for Treasury secretary, and how mass deportations might be carried out.
As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. We will be off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday but back in December. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!
A second Trump administration will cement a right-wing majority on the Supreme Court for a generation, and put our collective future in the hands of someone who will be virtually unchecked by our institutions. The country has shifted rightward, and the reverberations will ensue for potentially the next few decades. In this climate, a robust independent media ecosystem will be more important than ever. We're committed to bringing you the latest news on how Trump's agenda will actually affect the American people, shining a light on the stories corporate media overlooks and keeping the public informed about how power really works in this country.
Quality journalism is expensive to produce, and we don't have corporate backers to rely on to fund what we do. Everything we do is thanks to our incredible community of readers, who chip in a few dollars at a time to make our work possible. Any amount you give today will help us continue reporting on what matters to our democracy.
You can help power this newsroom by making a one-time donation or by becoming a member today.