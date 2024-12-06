The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Out With the Old

Is our Democrats learning? After an election where the oldest president in American history had to be replaced in the middle of the campaign, younger Democrats in the House are challenging several committee leaders and offering a new generation of leadership. This week on our live show, David Dayen and writing fellow Luke Goldstein talk about the generational and ideological divides in those fights, and how this is part of a larger strategy Democrats are debating on how to move forward after the loss in the 2024 elections. They also talk about the bid to create a new centrist faction inside the party, how Michigan’s lame-duck session has turned into a corporate subsidy free-for-all, and the reaction to the targeted assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and what it says about the country.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!