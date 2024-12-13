The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Immigration Reversal

The two highest years ever recorded for Americans favoring increasing the flow of immigrants into the country were 2020 and 2021. This completely forgotten statistic was the backdrop for President Biden’s actions at the border. Why were Americans in such a welcoming mood? How did it backfire? And are we about to see the end of the more liberalized approach to immigration that has been in place since 1965, despite the strong benefits immigrants have brought to this country over the past six decades?

This week on our live show, David Dayen and Prospect co-founder Paul Starr talk about the promise of immigration at the outset of Biden’s term and how it so rapidly and completely dissipated. They also talk about what Republicans have in store for mass deportations and how their legislative strategy on taxes fits into that. And they discuss the state of American health care amid renewed interest in the matter after the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.

