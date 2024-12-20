The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Assessing the Biden Legacy

This week, President Biden wrote an essay that we published at the Prospect about his economic record, why he configured it the way he did, and how it set America up for the future. On our live show, David Dayen brought on someone who could talk about that agenda and the decisions that were made: Bharat Ramamurti, who was deputy director of the National Economic Council from 2021 to 2023. Dayen and Ramamurti talk about the initial stimulus package, the problems with long-term policies in a short-term political environment, communications challenges for the Biden agenda, and whether the investments made in the past four years will endure.

