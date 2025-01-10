The Prospect Weekly Roundup: California Burning

The Southern California wildfires that sparked this week are already showing some of the biggest economic losses from a natural disaster in American history. This week on our live show, David Dayen and Harold Meyerson talk about their connections to one of the hardest-hit areas. David lives on the Westside of Los Angeles most of the year, and Harold was born and raised in Pacific Palisades, the neighborhood that was just about wiped off the map by fire this week. They discuss the factors that made fire in the hills above Los Angeles inevitable, the effect on the city and its politics, and what it will mean for the insurance industry and the big banks.

