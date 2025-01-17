The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Equal Rights for All, 1,458 Days Late

The president of the United States announced today that in his view, the Equal Rights Amendment has been ratified. It’s something he could have done at any time during his presidency, but he picked today, with three days left in his term. This says something about Biden and how he’s wrapped up his presidency, in rather incoherent fashion. This week on our live show, David Dayen and Ryan Cooper discuss these last few hiccups, and where we’re headed with Trump’s second term, the overbearing influence of Elon Musk and why he’s a bad video-gamer, the Gaza cease-fire, and more.

