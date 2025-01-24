The Prospect Weekly Roundup: With Every Action, a Reaction

On our live show, David and Emma break down the early days of the Trump presidency.

by

President Trump and his team have been attempting to engage in what they have called “shock and awe,” with an early display of force through hundreds of executive actions. At the Prospect, we are neither shocked nor awed, but we are focused on contextualizing and detailing these executive actions: which ones matter, who benefits, and what the real-world implications are. This week on our live show, David Dayen and writing fellow Emma Janssen discuss these early moves by the Trump administration, on immigration, on energy, on ending so-called “DEI,” and more.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!

If you enjoyed this article, please consider making a tax-deductible donation today. For over 30 years, The American Prospect has delivered independent reporting that exposes corporate power, investigates political corruption, and analyzes threats to our democracy. Unlike many media outlets, we’re not owned by billionaires or corporations—we’re powered by readers like you.

Today’s independent journalism faces unprecedented challenges. Your support makes our reporting possible and keeps our work free and accessible to all. Whether it’s $5 or $50, every contribution helps sustain our nonprofit newsroom.

Join our community of supporters and make a donation today to help keep independent journalism thriving.