The Prospect Weekly Roundup: With Every Action, a Reaction

President Trump and his team have been attempting to engage in what they have called “shock and awe,” with an early display of force through hundreds of executive actions. At the Prospect, we are neither shocked nor awed, but we are focused on contextualizing and detailing these executive actions: which ones matter, who benefits, and what the real-world implications are. This week on our live show, David Dayen and writing fellow Emma Janssen discuss these early moves by the Trump administration, on immigration, on energy, on ending so-called “DEI,” and more.

