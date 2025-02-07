The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Silicon Valley Gang

Elon Musk has run roughshod over the federal government’s IT systems, seeking personnel files, information on grants and loans, and access to the federal payment system. He’s being aided by a guy named Tom Krause, who has been a Silicon Valley hatchet man, using similar tactics to those Musk used at Twitter to cut costs—firing workers, terminating leases, stiffing contractors. This week on our live show, David Dayen and investigative editor Maureen Tkacik talk about Krause and the mindset of the attempted hostile takeover of the federal government by the techbros. Moe also talks about her story on the corruption of the U.S. bankruptcy system, as evidenced in the recent Alex Jones trial.

