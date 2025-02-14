The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Corruption and Defiance

Seven career prosecutors have resigned from the Justice Department rather than carry out what they see as an unconscionable order to dismiss a public corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams in exchange for his cooperation with immigration enforcement efforts. This week on our live show, David Dayen and staff writer Hassan Kanu break down the scandal, which has turned our system of justice into a bargaining chip for things Donald Trump wants. Hassan also talks about his story on the dissolution of the Justice40 program, a signature environmental initiative. And there’s much more. Click on the video link to watch.

