The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Distancing From Trump

On our live show, David and Bob find that Republicans and even some corporations are starting to pull away from an unpopular leader.

The shock and awe from Washington continued this week, but it got a little less shocking and a little less awesome. Voters have started to notice that Donald Trump’s agenda isn’t quite what they expected. And the pushback on his rule from Republican leaders and even corporations he’s trying to bully has started to grow. This week on our live show, David Dayen and co-editor Robert Kuttner take a look at these fault lines in the Trump reign, on Ukraine and Russia, on Medicaid cuts, and more. David and Bob also discuss a wild story of corrupted capitalism involving private electric companies deceiving public utility commissions into giving them excess profits. And there’s much more. Click on the video link to watch.

