The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Adam Serwer on the Trump Takeover

This week, Prospect editor at large Harold Meyerson speaks with The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer (a long-ago Prospect writing fellow) about President Trump’s address to Congress, the Democrats’ response, and the racism, classism, anti-feminism, and anti-empiricism that are hardwired not just into Trump but into the Republican Party as well.

