The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Schumer Surrender and Canada’s Hope

Chuck Schumer went against the majority of his own caucus and his Democratic colleagues in the House to support a government funding bill that gives Donald Trump and Elon Musk leeway to shift around money. It smacks of a Democratic tendency to just not want to fight, during a period when that’s all the base of the party wants. Meanwhile, in Canada, fighting back has led its Liberal government back from the brink of losing power. The transition from Justin Trudeau to central banker Mark Carney as prime minister, and patriotic sentiment amid U.S. belligerence, could swing an election that was thought to be in the hands of the Conservatives.

This week on our live show, David Dayen and senior editor Gabrielle Gurley discuss both of these stories, both the implications of Schumer’s action on the future of the Democratic Party and the country, and why Carney may or may not be best equipped to hold Canada for the Liberals.

