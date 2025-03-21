The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Badgering Voters and Trump Power Grabs

As much as $100 million could be spent in Wisconsin, in an off-year state Supreme Court election. Why is there so much interest, and what’s at stake in the outcome? This week on our live show, David Dayen has writing fellow Emma Janssen on to explain how this election matters for abortion rights, labor law, and whether state elections in Wisconsin will be free and fair.

Then, Dave and Emma cover Donald Trump’s attempt to centralize executive power by firing two Democrats who sit on the Federal Trade Commission. And they offer a sneak preview of the cover story in our next print issue, which is about whether politicians in states with Democratic majorities are making the maximum use of their power.

