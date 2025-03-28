The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Signalgate and Norway’s Tesla Problem

On our live show, David and Ryan Cooper discuss Signalgate, which blue states are making the most of their power, and why Norway’s sovereign wealth fund should divest from Tesla.

by

Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz, added The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat discussing detailed plans about a planned strike on the Houthis in Yemen. This week on our live show, David Dayen has managing editor Ryan Cooper on to discuss why this is both extremely funny and extremely troubling.

Then, David and Ryan cover the Prospect’s recent Blue State Power Index, ranking Democratic trifectas by how much they have accomplished. Why is Minnesota number one and Rhode Island last? Finally, they discuss why Norway’s government owns a large stake in Tesla and why it should sell it immediately.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!

