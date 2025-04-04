The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Tariffs Will Continue Until Morale Improves

With a strategy apparently designed by AI chatbots, Donald Trump unveiled Liberation Day on Wednesday, a plan for exorbitant tariffs on practically every country in the world that should really be viewed as a way to intimidate countries into compliance with whatever the king wishes. This week on our live show, David Dayen goes on The Majority Report with a special crossover episode, and talks to Sam Seder about the tariff madness, along with the Wisconsin special-election victory and what Senate Republicans are up to with their “one big beautiful bill” to extend the Trump tax cuts.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!