The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Oncoming Trump Slump

The stock market is all over the place, but bond markets are distinctly unsettled, and consumer sentiment is in the toilet. Will Trump’s appalling misrule cause a global financial crisis, and will Trump voters turn on him as a result? Then, Ryan and Samantha ponder the question of why so many leaders of powerful liberal institutions, like universities and white-shoe law firms, are folding like limp dishrags in the face of Trump’s attacks. Can America’s civil religion be reclaimed?

