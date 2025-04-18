The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Corporate Right to Rip You Off

For the last two years, many Americans could file their taxes with a government-run software program, for free. For the last 15 years, all Americans have had their financial transactions protected by a dedicated consumer agency taking on banks and payday lenders and potential scammers. This week on our live show, David Dayen talks to Dan Boguslaw about why the Trump administration is taking aim at both of these things, and how Democrats are responding. They also talk about the abduction of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the awakening of a united front in the streets against Trumpism that could be more enduring than the 2017 resistance.
