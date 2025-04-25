The Prospect Weekly Roundup: How a Doorbell Video Leads to Regime Change

This week, we ran a long feature from Maureen Tkacik on the making of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in the American imagination. The gang became a household name during the election in some part because of a landlord of run-down properties in the Denver area wanting to avoid accountability for code violations. But the violence that spread in these communities was real and scary to residents. A doorbell video of a shoot-out at one complex in Aurora, Colorado, was exploited in the 2024 election by Donald Trump, and now it’s being used as a pretext to overthrow the government in Venezuela. It’s a challenging and provocative story, and we had Maureen on to talk it all through.

