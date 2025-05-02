The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Underbelly of Finance

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!

Private equity is often thought of as the lords of finance, who have a heads-I-win, tails-you-lose mentality, having bought off any threats to their power. But private equity is in some trouble: Dealmaking has slowed to a crawl, economic uncertainty has stymied portfolio sales, and investors want their money back, while at the same time federal regulators are starting to crack down on the industry’s practices. This week on our live show, David Dayen and our newest writing fellow James Baratta talk about the risks for private equity in 2025 that put the industry on much trickier footing. Plus, we talk about the continued assaults on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the protections for ordinary people from scams by the financial industry, and the slow-motion disaster in the making with Trump’s tariffs.