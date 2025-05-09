The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Republicans’ Impossible Jigsaw Puzzle

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!

So far in the second Trump term, Congress has not taken center stage, to say the least. Only five bills were signed into law in Trump’s first hundred days. But that’s all changing as work begins on a bill that comprises the entire Republican agenda: extending the Trump tax cuts and adding more he promised in the campaign, partially offset by cuts to the social safety net. This week on our live show, David Dayen and editor at large Harold Meyerson talk about that bill, what’s in the most damaging cuts to the Medicaid program, and whether moderates who want to shield their constituents from the pain will be able to find consensus with hard-liners who want to maximize that pain. They also talk about the election of the new, American pope, and how Trump’s crypto empire derailed a bipartisan bill in the Senate that the industry wanted—but only temporarily.