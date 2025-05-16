The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Reverse Robin Hood Republicans

In the House, Republicans are working on what will probably be the only large piece of legislation of Donald Trump’s second term—and that’s if it passes at all. This week on the Weekly Roundup, managing editor Ryan Cooper and writing fellows Emma Janssen and James Baratta dig in. The basic idea is to cut food aid and Medicaid coverage for poor people to free up budget headroom for large tax cuts for the rich. But they are struggling to agree on just how punishing these cuts should be, particularly given how reliant deep-red rural districts are on these programs. Another point of contention is a proposed repeal of the SALT deduction cap, which punishes wealthy blue-state voters who are concentrated in swing districts Republicans currently control.

Then they discuss the apparent agreement among crypto-friendly Senate Democrats to rubber-stamp Trump’s flagrant crypto corruption, why the president is getting a white-elephant 747 from Qatar, and train policy from city transit to freight.

