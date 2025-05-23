The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Looming Disaster of the Big Beautiful Bill

In the House, Republicans have passed the “big beautiful bill.” This week on the Weekly Roundup, managing editor Ryan Cooper and staff writer Whitney Wimbish explain what’s in there and how it’s changed. As usual, the basic idea is to take from the poor (with Medicaid and food stamp cuts) and give to the rich. But there are all manner of other small disasters tucked into this thing, from a total ban on state and local regulation of artificial intelligence, to big cuts to the Affordable Care Act, to a giveaway to private schools.

Then they turn to Trump’s bizarre meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Ryan explains how his experience in that country does not fit with Trump’s “white genocide” lies. Finally, they discuss the disastrous decision among crypto-friendly Senate Democrats to enable Trump’s crypto corruption, greatly assist criminal syndicates and terrorists the world over, and radically destabilize the financial system.

