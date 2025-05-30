The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Growth Markets in Crime

This week, the Prospect embarked on a series looking at who will capitalize on the Trump administration’s rollback of regulatory enforcement. We explored innovations with parting people from their money, in crypto, health care, student loans, renewable energy, and small business. And this week on our live show, David Dayen visited The Majority Report to talk to Sam Seder and Emma Vigeland about the series, and how it fits as part of the administration’s framework of rewarding friends and punishing enemies. They also talked about the blockbuster ruling this week taking down Trump’s tariffs, which resulted from Trump ignoring fully legal ways to impact trade as president and pushing toward the more authoritarian option.

