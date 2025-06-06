The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Republicans and Democrats Fighting—Each Other

Everyone expected that the bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk wouldn’t last. Everyone was right. Everyone also expected that Andrew Cuomo, on the strength of Wall Street and developer money, would sail to becoming New York’s next mayor. But on that score, everyone was wrong. This week on our live show, David Dayen and co-founder and co-editor Robert Kuttner talk about both of these developments. The Trump-Musk split could signal problems for the president’s agenda-defining legislation moving through Congress. The Cuomo challenge from state assemblymember Zohran Mamdani shows a unified left that could wield power in the nation’s largest city, and provide hope to progressive Democrats across the country.

