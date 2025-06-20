The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Assault on Trans Rights

The last several years have seen an accelerating assault on trans rights that culminated this week in United States v. Skrmetti, which allowed a Tennessee ban on transition care for minors to stand, as well as a ban on Medicaid funding transition care for anyone, adults included. Some 275,000 people are currently enrolled in Medicaid.

This week on our live show, Prospect senior editor Ryan Cooper welcomes Assigned Media’s Evan Urquhart to discuss the preposterous reasoning in Skrmetti, the dire implications for trans people as well as citizens of all kinds, and how the Court relied on a transphobic moral panic in which The New York Times was a leading participant. The decision cited the Times’ coverage no less than seven times.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!