The Prospect Weekly Roundup: A New Progressive Populism

× Expand Weekly Roundup

On Tuesday, Democratic politics changed; the question is how much? Zohran Mamdani showed a path to a new kind of politics, focused squarely on economic populism and "small business socialism," and as concerned with delivering for the people as it is with giving them something inspiring to believe in. This week on our live show, David Dayen talked to staff writer Whitney Curry Wimbish, who covered the race on the ground over the past month, about how Mamdani, his staff, and his volunteers campaigned, what set the race apart, and whether it's exportable to the rest of the country. David and Whitney also talk about the GOP megabill with tax cuts and spending cuts, the procedural hurdles it faces, and whether any Republicans will have the courage to defy President Trump on it.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!