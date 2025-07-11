The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Consumer Protection Undone

There’s a federal office building on G Street in Washington that has no staff. Everyone who works at the agency has to get authorization to work on their own files. Practically the only time they are called in to work is to drop their old enforcement cases.

The agency is called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and this week on our live show, David Dayen, writing fellow James Baratta, and investigative editor Maureen Tkacik go over the history of the CFPB, and how Republicans are realizing their dream of completely hobbling it. This has massive consequences for ordinary people, who are complaining more and more about financial scams. That’s what happens when you take cops off the beat and defund the financial police.

