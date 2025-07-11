The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Consumer Protection Undone

On our live show, David, Maureen Tkacik, and James Baratta discuss the transforming of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into an agency in name only.

by

There’s a federal office building on G Street in Washington that has no staff. Everyone who works at the agency has to get authorization to work on their own files. Practically the only time they are called in to work is to drop their old enforcement cases. 

The agency is called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and this week on our live show, David Dayen, writing fellow James Baratta, and investigative editor Maureen Tkacik go over the history of the CFPB, and how Republicans are realizing their dream of completely hobbling it. This has massive consequences for ordinary people, who are complaining more and more about financial scams. That’s what happens when you take cops off the beat and defund the financial police.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!

The American Prospect is nonprofit, reader-funded journalism—and we need your help.

Our reporters dig deep, hold power to account, and explain how policy shapes people’s lives. If you value independent journalism that goes beyond the headlines, now’s the time to support it.

Here’s how you can help:
Donate to power fearless reporting
Subscribe to get our print magazine 6x/year. 

Every dollar funds our in-depth reporting. 

Donate Now. Subscribe here.