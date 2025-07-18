The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Epstein Files

Donald Trump has been scrambling to tamp down the fires of the Jeffrey Epstein case, which his Justice Department officially closed last week. He’s been claiming that a case about sex, power, and money is “boring,” asserting that his predecessors made it up, and done basically everything to deflect attention away from it. Nothing has worked. Why?

This week on our live show, David Dayen and independent journalist Ken Klippenstein explain the Epstein case, Trump’s long history with the dead sex trafficker, and why this issue is animating the public, including those who are usually ardent followers of the president. Dave and Ken, who focuses on national security, also talk about the military deployments in Los Angeles and the Defense Department under Pete Hegseth.

As we cover the new regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!