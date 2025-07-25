The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Shredding the Safety Net, but Hey, New Coke!

Every few weeks, what looks like an ad pops up on RFK Jr.’s X feed or Donald Trump’s Truth Social feed, praising a food company for making a cosmetic ingredient change to an unhealthy product: cooking french fries in beef tallow, or taking dyes out of Froot Loops. The latest is cane sugar in Coke, which is already an option at many stores in the U.S. but will become … I guess another option, Coca-Cola announced this week.

But all of these minor changes to foods you probably shouldn’t be eating in bulk is hardly an agenda to Make America Healthy Again. Especially when at the same time, the Trump administration is finding ways to trip up beneficiaries of Medicaid and food assistance by imposing complex work requirements that are a pretext to reducing the rolls.

This week on our live show, David Dayen and Prospect writing fellow Emma Janssen talk about the real intent of these work requirements, and why the announcement of cane sugar–sweetened Coke is less than meets the eye. They also run down the latest developments in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has Trump tied up in knots.

