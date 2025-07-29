Donald Trump Is Destroying American Manufacturing

Joe Biden brought factories and jobs back with his climate program. Then Trump repealed it.

by

Donald Trump has promised over and over, during the campaign and now as president, that his tariffs are going to bring factories and manufacturing. In reality, American manufacturing was already booming under President Biden thanks to his climate policies, above all the Inflation Reduction Act. Now Trump has repealed that law, his tariffs have unleashed untold chaos in the market, and Elon Musk has shut down the most important source of financing for advanced manufacturing. As a result, manufacturers are starting to pull back—or ship their factories to China.

Check out this video I produced to learn the full details:

The American Prospect is nonprofit, reader-funded journalism—and we need your help.

Our reporters dig deep, hold power to account, and explain how policy shapes people’s lives. If you value independent journalism that goes beyond the headlines, now’s the time to support it.

Here’s how you can help:
Donate to power fearless reporting
Subscribe to get our print magazine 6x/year. 

Every dollar funds our in-depth reporting. 

Donate Now. Subscribe here.