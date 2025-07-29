Donald Trump Is Destroying American Manufacturing

Donald Trump has promised over and over, during the campaign and now as president, that his tariffs are going to bring factories and manufacturing. In reality, American manufacturing was already booming under President Biden thanks to his climate policies, above all the Inflation Reduction Act. Now Trump has repealed that law, his tariffs have unleashed untold chaos in the market, and Elon Musk has shut down the most important source of financing for advanced manufacturing. As a result, manufacturers are starting to pull back—or ship their factories to China.

