The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Next Billionaire Show Palace

The Washington Commanders want to return to the venerable RFK Stadium site in the nation’s capital, and they struck a deal with the mayor that would put over $1 billion in public dollars into the development plan, while collecting an annual rental fee for the site of exactly … $1. That’s not a typo. And the huge infrastructure investment is happening at a time when D.C. is in a local recession thanks to budget cuts and the DOGE-led ravaging of the federal workforce.

This week on our live show, David Dayen talks to Prospect senior editor Gabrielle Gurley, who wrote a feature about the Commanders’ stadium deal for our latest print issue. What is planned for the RFK site and will the surrounding area benefit? Can it be managed at a time of fiscal crisis for D.C.? And what does it mean for other cities where billionaires are asking for public money to build these palaces for their sports teams, with vague promises of mutual benefits?

