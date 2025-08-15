The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Federalizing D.C. and Redrawing California

This week, the more touristy parts of Washington, D.C., saw an inexplicable increased presence of police forces, from both federal agencies and the Metropolitan Police, whose leadership has been commandeered by the federal government. The federal takeover and occupation seems to be a prelude to how Donald Trump wants to place his thumb on liberal American cities that don’t like him.

Also this week, Gavin Newsom initiated his pushback to the attempted gerrymander of the U.S. House to preserve Republican majorities, by calling a special election for new maps that would offset the change to maps in Texas. And the gubernatorial race to succeed Newsom in California got more unsettled, as the leading choices of the state political establishment dropped out.

This week on our live show, David Dayen and editor at large Harold Meyerson look at these developments; Harold from D.C. but with a storehouse of knowledge about his native California, and David from Los Angeles, where he attended the announcement of the redistricting election.

As we cover the regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!