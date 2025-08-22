The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The D.C. Occupation

Washington, D.C., is swarming with National Guard troops from all over the nation, who have little to do but stand around or crash their armored vehicles into local drivers. Meanwhile, Trump is carrying out a blatant witch hunt against Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, as well as his own former national security adviser John Bolton.

This week on our live show, senior editor Ryan Cooper talked with Prospect co-founder Robert Kuttner about the D.C. occupation, what it means, and how it might be stopped. Then they discuss the details of the campaigns against Cook and Bolton, which almost certainly are minor paperwork violations blown out of all proportion—particularly for Bolton, whose home was raided over alleged mishandling of classified documents, something Trump did on an epic scale himself. If the regime can persecute these people, they can do it to anyone.

