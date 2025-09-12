The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Pretexts for Cancellation

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of right-wing impresario and campus activist Charlie Kirk, and he doesn’t fit a detailed profile that was being wished into existence by MAGA leaders (including the president). He belongs to a deeply ironic Gen Z culture of memes that doesn’t intersect with political expectations. And yet this horrific shooting was being exploited as a pretext to cancel, defund, and even commit vengeance against liberals.

This week on our live show, David Dayen and senior editor Ryan Cooper talk about Kirk’s death, what’s missing from the discussion even in mainstream circles, and how it connects to an emergent right-wing cancel culture that has friends in high places in the government. They also tackle the developments in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and what Democrats should do with the leverage they have as we near the deadline to pass a government funding bill.

